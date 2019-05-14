‘Chicago Med’ Star Torrey DeVitto and ‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Split

Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto and Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer have split after 8-months of dating.

According to Us Weekly, the two — who are both 34 years old — are said to still be friends, but have reportedly ended their relationship and are each currently single.

Back in August 2018, a source close to the couple told the outlet that they “complement each other beautifully.” This statement came ahead of Soffer saying that their relationship was “great” and “awesome” the following month.

“It’s great, we felt like we were out in the open. It’s really great. Everything’s going so well. I’m really happy, [the] happiest I’ve ever been,” DeVitto later said separately, later adding that date nights, they like to “watch a really good show and just be at home. I think that’s what’s really great – we’re both equal parts homebodies.”

DeVitto plays Dr. Natalie Manning on Chicago Med, and Soffer plays Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D., but they have each appeared on the other’s series as well.

In 2018, Soffer spoke about appearing on all three Chicago shows, saying, “Actually, I’ve been doing a lot of Chicago Med. You’ll be seeing a lot of Jay on Med dealing with Will and his drama. There’s some shady characters around that possible engagement and then Will needs some police assistance. That’s basically what happens.”

He went on to share at the time that while he would be turning up in Chicago Med, he was not anticipating that he and DeVitto would share many scenes together.

“We’re barely on set together. He’s always working with Will,” Soffer explained to Us Weekly. “When I’m working with Will, it’s a different thing than when she is!”

Earlier in 2018, Soffer spoke to Fansided about his character and what might be in store for Halstead after he found out he was dating a drug dealer, saying, “It could get a little worse before it gets better. I think what you should worry about is how Voight [Jason Beghe] is going to respond to all this.”

“He’s lucky that Voight’s not stripping him and taking his badge and everything, which he could. He’s well within his rights,” he added. “It’s more of we should worry about how Jay’s going to get back into the good graces of the unit.”

The One Chicago shows air Wednesdays starting with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.