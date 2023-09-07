MTV Couple's Engagement Revealed

Geordie Shore star Kyle Christie proposed to long-time girlfriend Vicky Turner. The couple has been together since 2018 and has never looked happier. It was during a romantic boat excursion along the Amalfi Coast in Italy that the reality star, who welcomed a baby boy with Turner in 2021, proposed. The happy news was announced via Instagram. Christie shared a heartwarming video of himself getting down on one knee and asking Turner the crucial question before she enthusiastically accepted it. "Mr & Mrs Christie coming soon… here's to forever," he wrote as the caption.

A number of other TV personalities jumped into the comments section to congratulate the couple, including some from The Challenge as well as others from Geordie Shore, with Christie's former partner Holly Hagan writing: "Absolutely beautiful, congratulations!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness." Wes Bergmann wrote, "I'm really proud of Vicki getting over her crush on me so she could marry the next best guy." Paulie Calafiore messaged, "Alright alright… I guess you're allowed to visit the motherland without my permission for this. Felicitazioni. Congratulazioni per il tuo fidanzamento" Kyle replied, "I had to put that through google translate because I was positive it was going to say "F— you Kyle I'm still voting you in" [emojis] but it doesn't, thanks man." Charlotte Crosby commented, "Congrats to you and Vicky!" Vicky Pattison added, "Omg!!! Congratulations you two!!! This is beautiful." James Tindale added the following comment to the post: "Absolutely love this! The best proposal for the best couple. Congratulations @kylecgshore @vickelizabethx you smashed this mind Kyle. Now to plan the best STAG DO."

There have been many updates from Christie and Turner announcing significant events in their private lives, not the least of which was the arrival of their son two years ago. At the time, Christie shared a photo of the baby via social media and commented, "Crew Jax Christie. Born: 15:57, 13th September 2021 Weighing: 8 pounds 6 oz. Welcome to the world Crew you are so loved, we couldn't of asked for a more perfect little boy. Mam & Dad love you so much. They say 13 is unlucky for some but he was always destined to be, judging by my tattoo. Thank you to @vickelizabethx for bringing this perfect little man into our lives, you honestly have done an extraordinary job from start to finish. I honestly don't know how you women do it, you're all incredible…..my little family."