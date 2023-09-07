Lil Rel Howery Just Got Engaged

Lil Rel Howery had a little help from Beyoncé when it came to popping the question to girlfriend Dannella Lane. The comedian, 43, proposed to Lane during Beyoncé's rendition of "Love on Top" during her birthday performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, surprising his now-fiancé by getting down on one knee in a video he shared to Instagram.

In the video, Lane can seen popping up on the jumbo screen during Beyoncé's performance, prompting her to look over at the Vacation Friends 2 star, who had gotten down on his knee to propose. The video then cuts to Lane showing off her engagement ring on her left hand after agreeing to marry her beau. "SHE SAID YES!!!! What a story lol," Howery wrote in the caption of his video. "Thanks [Tina Knowles] and Jay for helping make this special moment happen. Tonight [Beyoncé] put on an amazing B Day show thanks for letting have a little time on your show lol to make [Dannella Lane] my fiancée... Love On Top!!! #LoveIsInTheAir #TheProposal."

Lane also shared her own video on Instagram to announce the engagement. "OMG OMG OMG!!! Wait let me pinch myself! Yep it's real OMG OMG OMG!!!!!! ABSOLUTELY I SAID YES to the man of my dreams, my sweetface, my answered prayer! [Lil Rel Howery] babe you put our love on TOP and I'm honored and grateful!!!" she began. "On the car ride home I said 'what am I going to do with you' and you replied 'we have the rest of our lives to figure it out' OMG OMG." Lane continued on to thank Beyoncé, her husband, Jay-Z, and her mother, Tina Knowles, for helping Howery pull the proposal off. "A whole Fiancé at Beyoncé!!!!" she added.

Later, the Get Out actor recalled how the extravagant proposal came together in another Instagram post, daying that he had to "hit Miss Tina up" to find out what song would be best as the background for his big ask. It was Knowles herself who suggested "Love on Top," while Jay-Z suggested using the jumbo screen to pop the question.

Despite getting "really good instructions" on when to get down on one knee, Howery joked he "picked the wrong time to use the bathroom," and began hearing the beginning notes to "Love On Top" while using the restroom. "I'm rushing back...The camera's set up. I can't find my seat. I don't know why I got confused. Maybe because of the moment, I'm nervous," he remembered. "So I ran in and then I ran back out to retrace my steps."

Once he found his spot, Howery joked that Beyoncé met him with an exasperated face. "She was over you!" Lane added with a laugh, as Howery joked, "She was like, 'When you gonna do this s-?" At the end of the day, Howery thanked Knowles, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who "didn't have to do anything like that" to make his proposal special. "Last night was epic, no matter how it happened," he added.