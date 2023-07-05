Cardi B and Offset Show off PDA in First Sighting Since Cheating Rumors

Cardi B and Offset appear to have reconciled after the Migos rapper publicly accused his wife late last month of cheating – an accusation which the "WAP" rapper has denied. The couple was photographed holding hands while leaving a Balenciaga store in Paris together Tuesday in their first public appearance since their social media dust-up in photos obtained by PEOPLE.

The two musicians were also spotted the next day, smiling and hugging one another while posing for photographers in coordinating black looks outside the Balenciaga show during Haute Couture Fashion Week. Cardi, 30, and Offset, 31, tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 22 months. The "Annihilate" rapper is also father to son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, 8-year-old son Kody, whom he shares with ex Oriel Jamie, and 8-year-old daughter Kalea, with ex Shya L'Amour.

(Photo: Julien Lienard)

Offset and Cardi have had plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, including in 2018, when videos of Offset in bed with other women surfaced. In September 2020, Cardi filed for divorce amid other cheating rumors but ultimately didn't follow through with the legal proceedings. On June 26, however, it was Offset accusing his wife of being unfaithful, writing in an Instagram Story, "My wife f-ing a n- on me gang. Y'all n- know how I come."

Cardi was quick to shut down the accusation on Twitter Space, singing the a part of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated" before saying, "First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!" She continued of her husband, "Listen, don't pay attention to that country man. That motherf-er spiraling and thinking s-. ... Come on, y'all. I'm f-ing Cardi B n-. I think sometimes motherf-ers forget I'm Cardi B. If I was giving this p-y to anybody, it would be out. I'm not just anybody." Addressing Offset directly, she concluded, "Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f-ing Space. Don't play with me. What the f-. Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna motherf-ing say."