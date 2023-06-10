Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays With $100 Bills in a Diaper

Cardi B and Offset are two of the biggest stars in the world, and their 1-year-old son may be following in their footsteps with his very first viral video. Offset posted a few photos and a video where his son Wave is playing with a stack of $100 bills the way an ordinary child might play with a rattle or a doll. The video made fans laugh and also had some speculating that Wave will be an A-lister in his own right in no time.

"Bad Boy Wave," Offset captioned the Instagram post. It started with six candid photos of Wave apparently caught in the act of playing with cash like a toy. After that came a silent video of Wave handing the money over to someone. It's not clear if Wave got into the money by mistake, or not, but whoever caught him got in on the joke. Before long they were passing stacks of cash back and forth and he was laughing at the whole thing.

"My babyyyyy," wrote Wave's mother Cardi B in the top comment. Fans commented on the absurdity of the situation with jokes like: "Baby Wave using my life savings as a toy" and "This baby has more money that I will ever ever ever have and literally am old, like old enough to have money." Meanwhile, others took note of Wave's wardrobe, including a diamond earring and a designer diaper.

"Nah, a Crome Heart diaper is wild!" one person wrote. Another added: "Bro diapers cost more than me." While some fans grumbled about the massive display of wealth, others praised Cardi and Offset for using a washable diaper rather than a disposable one.

Cardi B and Offset have had their ups and downs, but right now it seems like they are in happy family mode – possibly for good. The two got married in 2017 and had their daughter Kulture in 2018. She is now four years old. They had at least two breakups after that before Cardi announced that she was pregnant with her second child in June of 2021. He was born on Sept. 4, 2021.

5 years married❤️❤️……it’s time for my wedding — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 20, 2022

The two have had a whirlwind romance while their careers were both taking off simultaneously, leaving little time for a grandiose wedding or other big milestones. That's about to change, however, as Cardi announced a few months ago that she is planning a big wedding. She tweeted about the plans on her fifth anniversary and many fans are anticipating a star-studded event. So far, there have been no updates for the public.