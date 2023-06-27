Offset Accuses Cardi B of Cheating, and She Fires Right Back

Cardi B and Offset took a marital fight public on Monday with accusatory posts about each other on their Instagram Stories and Twitter Spaces. All the posts have now been deleted, but it started with Offset accusing Cardi of cheating on him. The "Be Careful" rapper fired back with no hesitation.

"My wife f-ed a n- on me gang y'all n- know how I come," wrote Offset on Monday. The simple text post sparked heated debates among commenters, who noted that Cardi has not been shy about calling out Offset for infidelity in the past. However, Cardi responded a few hours later in a Twitter Spaces livestream, denying that she cheated at all. She talked it out with fans, saying that even if she wanted to cheat on her husband she is simply too famous and couldn't hope to get away with it.

Cardi did not try to hide her fury at Offset for airing this issue on social media. She said that if had accused her of cheating to her face, she would have hit him with a bottle. She seemed to tell her followers that Offset was dealing with some personal issues right now, possibly alluding to the loss of his cousin and collaborator Takeoff and his frosty relationship with Quavo.

While Offset and Cardi's relationship is in question, Offset seems t have taken steps toward mending fences with Quavo, at least. The two members of Migos have been at odds since before Takeoff passed away, and since then they have had some issues as well. However, on Sunday night they two appeared on stage together at the BET Awards to perform a tribute for Takeoff. It was regarded by many viewers as a public reconciliation, perhaps inspiring hope that Migos is not completely finished.

As for Cardi and Offset's marriage, they have certainly weathered their fair share of storms before. The two got together in early 2017 and got engaged that October, but in early 2018 Cardi released a song called "Be Careful" where she accused Offset of cheating on her. She also prepared a dramatic live performance of the song on Saturday Night Live where she revealed for the first time that she was pregnant. The couple reconciled after that. They now have two children – five-year-old Kulture and 1-year-old Wave.

There have been rumors of a breakup, estrangement or even divorce throughout that time, but there have also been moments of clear happiness and solidarity as well. At the time of this writing, it's not clear where Cardi and Offset stand after Monday's social media spat.