Cardi B Tweets Highly NSFW ‘Celebration’ Message About Husband Offset

Cardi B is well-known for her ability to express herself unfiltered, and the hit rapper has done it again, this time tweeting out a highly NSFW “celebration” message about her husband, Offset. Today, the Migos member launched his new menswear fashion line in Paris, and Cardi wanted to let the world know that she is so “proud of my man,” then adding, “Celebration in my throat today!” Thew comment has since caught the eyes of many of Cardi’s followers, one of whom tweeted back, “This what happens when you’re old enough to be her mama and love Cardi like I do. You’re bound to clutch your pearls reading stuff she posts. Still love the kid.”

@iamcardib the happy and good woman will always be proud of his man you such a wonderful woman and your man is the luckiest man on earth and you are the luckiest woman on earth also for having him may God bless your home kids and both of your families — smithdesign (@smithdesign8) January 16, 2020

Many of her followers noted that she “can’t become a politician speaking like” that, referring to when the rapper announced that she has considered going back to school in order to be able to get into politics in the future.

“This chicks wants to be a politician lmaoooooo,” one person quipped, while someone else joked, “Damnit Cardi!! You were the chosen one to be my next senator. Can’t be saying s— like this.”

Yours tonight. Random stripper tomorrow, his baby mother the next day. Love to see it! pic.twitter.com/9qZAnNZXJn — Ja’Roman (@bornking79) January 16, 2020

Ahead of his new clothing line launch, Offset issued a statement on the big venture. “Designing my own clothes has been a fulfilling experience to express my love for fashion. My collection represents success from scratch, meaning starting from poverty was a part of my path to luxury. Never forget where you come from,” he said, according to to PRNewswire.

Chaz A. Jordan, whose Laundered Works Corp is featuring Offset’s line, added, “The F/W 2020 collection serves as a visual and tangible representation of my life’s work until now. The balance of my experiences and world travels over the past 10 years expressed through what we are defining as the new luxury ready-to-wear.”

Finally, ØPUS’ Omar Johnson said of the launch, “Both Offset and Chaz have unbelievable creative taste and the influence to seismically move culture. Partnering with them to build a fashion brand from the ground up is why we started ØPUS. They have the ability to understand what the community wants. We’re here to build the business behind it.”

