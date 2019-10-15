Cardi B and Husband Offset’s New Video Has Fans Saying They Might’ve Gone Too Far

Cardi B and her husband Offset are no strangers to being candid about their personal life, but new video clips the pair shared has had fans wondering if they might’ve gone too far this time. In one clip posted to Cardi’s Instagram Stories, the couple are seen dancing together while Cardi films them in a mirror. At one point, Offset reaches down and places his hand between her legs, in a very provocative manner. The two also shot another clip that heavily featured Cardi’s backside while both rappers held up their middle fingers to the camera. In yet another post, the pair were show posed very lasciviously on a jet ski.

Over on Twitter, on fan tweeted out an inquiry about why Cardi has Offset’s name tattooed on her body. Cardi responded quite explicitly, saying, “Cause his d— fat.”

The photos and videos have instigated a few other critical comments, such as one person who wrote, “Wait til you daughter find this on the internet, are you going to teach her this is an appropriate way for a woman to present herself?”

“Can’t believe people look up to this woman,” someone else commented, while a third person wrote, “This is the most vulgar thing I’ve ever seen. Unfollowing.”

Not everyone has been critical of the hip-hop couple, however, as some of showered Cardi’s post with support and praise.

“Stop hating on somebody because you don’t got it. don’t look at the post if you tired of it. this is what in social media is about They [happy],” one person commented.

“Prime example of not needing a million chicks but loving one woman 1 million different ways,” someone else said.

“You guys about to make another baby I see,” one other commenter joked.

“Offset ia lucky dude you don’t need no other lady you got a boss and a woman who’s a perfect10,” a fourth supporter offered.

All the new videos and photos come as Cardi B is celebrating her 27th birthday. In honor of the occasion, Offset gifted her with a massive diamond ring.

Cardi also shared video of moment she received the extravagant present.

“Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Deum @pristine_jewelers ! I’m so happy. Soo grateful.”

