Candace Cameron Bure Says Marriage to Valeri Bure Is a ‘Constant Reevaluation’

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about how she and husband Valeri Bure have navigated the highs and lows of their nearly three decades of marriage.

The Full House actress, 49, revealed that marriage has been a “constant reevaluation” for her and her husband during Monday’s episode of the Stay True Podcast.

“We had great years. We had some years I wish we could take back and do over,” Cameron Bure told host Madi Prewett of her marriage. “It’s a constant reevaluation.”

“I think year to year you have to reevaluate what’s working, what’s not,” she explained. “How are the schedules changing? And you have to continually adapt to what’s new to figure out your rhythms, and the rhythms are going to keep changing.”

Cameron Bure emphasized how important “flexibility” is in a marriage, saying that it’s “the first thing that’s going to go” when the relationship goes south.

There are also times in which marriages are “put to the test,” the Fuller House alum noted, including when children are added into the mix.

“You have kids that come in and they demand all of you. Then they get a little older and then they pit you against your husband,” said Cameron Bure, who shares daughter Natasha, 27, and sons Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23, with Bure. “You don’t even realize it. They’re little manipulative beings that are so stinking cute.”

Cameron Bure added that if she could give one piece of advice, it would be to “prioritize the relationship” and to find time with your spouse during those difficult stretches.

The Great American Family actress has spoken openly about her marriage in the past, recalling when her relationship was “going south quickly” during 2020 on the July 8 episode of her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 08: Valeri Bure (L) and Candace Cameron Bure (R) attend the American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Gala at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on November 08, 2025 in Washington, DC.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know if we’re gonna make it through,’” she recalled, revealing that it was when her children sat their parents down for a serious chat that things changed for the better.

“Lev preached like a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Like had his Bible open on the couch and just talked to us about it,” she recalled, adding, “He said, ‘I haven’t been married and I’m just a young kid, and it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the word of God says.’”

“He was just such a calm voice that had so much wisdom behind it,” she remembered. “And he looked us straight in the eye and individually asked me and asked Val, ‘Have you done everything you can?’ We walked away from that, and Val and I were like, ‘We raised pretty good kids.’”

“That was like the pivotal moment,” she added. “It really changed for us after that talk. It’s a whole different scenario when your kids sit you down to talk and say, ‘Are you being as mature as you can be?’”