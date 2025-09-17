‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Shares Photos of Daughter’s Gorgeous Wedding

Candace Cameron Bure is a proud mother-in-law. Her daughter, Natasha, recently said “I do” in an outdoor ceremony.

The Full House star and her longtime husband were happily present for the nuptials. Bure shared an Instagram carousel from the big day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We introduce to you Mr. And Mrs. Perry 🥂!!” she began. “A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage 💍! We couldn’t have asked for a kinder man than Bradley to love and care for our girl 🥹. Natasha, you are radiant inside and out and are already the best wife to your beloved. My heart swells with happiness for you two. We love you both so much. May God bless all the days of your lives together ❤️❤️❤️”

Natasha and her new husband Bradley spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about their wedding, which was held in Malibu, Calif. in a romantic garden themed ceremony. They got engaged privately just nine months after they went public with their romance.

150 guests attended the ceremony. The couple said their day was filled with bliss.

“It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend,” they said in their chat with PEOPLE. “This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love, it’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us.”

Their wedding personalized with DIY invitations and appreciation notes for each attendee. “By the time our wedding rolled around, I had completely overtaken Bradley’s place and turned it into a full-on arts and crafts workshop,” Natasha admitted.

There were some traditional elements, including the something old, something blue, something borrowed, something blue element. She accepted her something blue from her famous mom.

During the ceremony, live jazz music was played, as well as during the cocktail hour. For the ceremony, Natasha walked down the aisle escorted by her father as “Mia & Sebastian’s Theme” from La La Land played. The 2016 musical was the first film she and her new husband ever watched together when they began dating.

“Every time I hear that song, I think of Bradley, and I instantly knew it had to be the one I walked down the aisle to,” she said. “There wasn’t even a question. It was, without a doubt, the easiest song choice of the entire wedding.”

Both are excited to embark on this next chapter together. “Marriage to me is making a lifelong commitment to the person that you were born to be with,” Bradley tells PEOPLE. “Natasha is that for me. I get to wake up every day and choose her and honor her. She is everything I’ve ever wanted.”