Candace Cameron Bure Says She Was ‘Misunderstood’ During Recent ‘Hard Time’ in Her Career

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about her transition from the Hallmark Channel to Great American Family during a “really hard time” in her career.

The Full House alum, 48, announced in 2022 that she would be working as chief content officer of Great American Media working on programming for its Great American Family channel. At the time, she told The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ Magazine that the network planned to focus on “traditional marriage” as opposed to Hallmark Channel’s more inclusive storylines including same-sex couples.

Now, she tells The Hollywood Reporter that her comments were “misunderstood” at the time. “It certainly is difficult when talking to media outlets. While we are grateful for media outlets that point people to our channels, there’s still always a risk because the answers can be written out of context,” she told the outlet in an interview published on Dec. 25. “That certainly happened to me when moving over to Great American Family, and it was a really hard time, and to be misunderstood in that way was difficult.”

(Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

She continued, “But what I will say is that we are a relatively new channel. This is only our fourth year in Christmas. Like any new business, you have your core demographic and what you’re looking for, and you’re going to produce the product that will best suit that audience.” Cameron Bure added that what differentiates GAF from other channels “is that we’re not afraid to talk about God and God’s hand in our lives instead of fate or providence,” and that she has plans to shoot “another four to five movies” with the network in 2025 alone.

Cameron Bure’s move to Great American Media in 2022 reunited her with former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott, who sparked controversy before his own departure from the network by pulling an ad featuring a same-sex couple from the channel.

The Fuller House star told The Wall Street Journal at the time of her Hallmark Channel departure that she wanted to “tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” claiming that Hallmark was a “completely different network than when I started” more than a decade ago. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Cameron Bure later added.

getty images

Following backlash to her comment, the actress took to Instagram to clarify her thoughts. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2022. “It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

Cameron Bure, calling herself a “devoted Christian,” said she is “called to love all people” before concluding, “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”