‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Recalls Rocky Point in Marriage to Valeri Bure

Candace Cameron Bure believes in the power of marriage. The Full House staple has been married Valeri Bure since 1996.

That doesn’t mean that a longstanding relationship in Hollywood has been without trials. The actress recently opened up about a difficult point in their marriage.

“It was going south quickly,” Candace said on the July 8 episode of the Candace Cameron Bure podcast, referring to the state of their relationship in 2020. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know if we’re gonna make it through.’”

It was their children who helped pulled them through. Their kids Natasha, 26, Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23, were aware and sat them down and had an honest conversation with them.

“Lev came up to us and said, ‘We’d like to talk to you guys,’” she recalled. “Lev preached like a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Like had his Bible open on the couch and just talked to us about it.”

“And I’ll never forget,” the actress continued. “He said, ‘I haven’t been married and I’m just a young kid, and it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the word of God says.’”

“He was just such a calm voice that had so much wisdom behind it,” she explained. “And he looked us straight in the eye and individually asked me and asked Val, ‘Have you done everything you can?’ We walked away from that, and Val and I were like, ‘We raised pretty good kids.’ That was like the pivotal moment,” she added. “It really changed for us after that talk. It’s a whole different scenario when your kids sit you down to talk and say, ‘Are you being as mature as you can be?’”

She says she’s grateful to her children for stepping up. The actress also spoke about how the pandemic forced them to confront issues in their marriage they avoided for years amid the quarantine. She first spoke about such in 2021.