Blake Shelton Honors Gwen Stefani on Their First Wedding Anniversary

Blake Shelton is celebrating his first year of marriage to Gwen Stefani on their wedding anniversary. The country music star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet photo from their big day as he gushed over the life he and the No Doubt singer have built together over the past year.

"Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.." the "God's Country" singer captioned the loved-up shot. "@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!" Stefani also acknowledged the milestone on Instagram, sharing footage from their wedding Sunday while Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love With You" played in the background. "1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton," Stefani wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3, 2021, on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, surrounded by friends and family. The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the ceremony for his longtime friends, who met as coaches on the NBC singing competition. Shelton made sure to make the ceremony extra special by bringing out his guitar during his vows to sing "We Can Reach the Stars," which he wrote for the occasion.

"Who are we to question God and His greater plan/You and me are a blessing and we all we've got to do is say amen, amen," Shelton sang, promising in the chorus, "I know we can reach the stars / That's how far my love will go for you / I know we can reach the stars / You've already hung the moon."

Daly previously shared on the TODAY show that he encouraged the couple to write their own vows for their wedding, and while they were initially "reluctant," their personalized vows ended up being a highlight of the day. "At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying 'since I was a little girl... blah blah blah' and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church," Daly recalled. "... It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.'" However, when Shelton began to sing, Daly said there was "not a dry eye in the house," calling the sweet gesture another "highlight" of the day.