Listen to Blake Shelton’s Wedding Vow Song ‘We Can Reach the Stars’ for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is sharing his love for Gwen Stefani with the world. The country star just dropped “We Can Reach the Stars,” the song he wrote as his wedding vows to the No Doubt singer. Shelton shared the intimate single four months after he and Stefani tied the knot on July 3 in Oklahoma, posting a photo from their special day explaining the song’s significance the day before its release.

“Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead…” Shelton wrote. Carson Daly, who officiated the couple’s wedding, commented, “You didn’t decide to! I forced you to. Thank Jesus too, yielded the best wedding moment & a hit song! You should buy me a tracker w the royalties cowboy.”

Shelton continued on social media, “I’m really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani. That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”

The lyrics are some of Shelton’s most tender, as the country crooner sings, “Who are we to question God and His greater plan/You and me are a blessing and we all we’ve got to do is say amen, amen,” before promising in the chorus, “I know we can reach the stars / That’s how far my love will go for you / I know we can reach the stars / You’ve already hung the moon.”

Daly previously revealed on the TODAY show that he pressed The Voice couple to write their own vows for the ceremony, and while they were initially “reluctant” to do so, it ended up being a special moment for all. “At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying ‘since I was a little girl… blah blah blah’ and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church,” Daly recalled. “… It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy.’”

Shelton, on his turn, said, “Gwen has always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song,” bringing in his guitar to sing “We Can Reach the Stars,” which Daly said he sang while crying. The sentiment was universal. “Not a dry eye in the house,” the host added. “That was a highlight.”