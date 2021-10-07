Blake Shelton Releasing New Song He Wrote for His Wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fans will finally be able to hear the song he wrote for her as his wedding vows. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, Shelton announced that he is releasing the song, called “We Can Reach the Stars,” on a new edition of his Body Language album.

“I’m putting out a deluxe version of this record that we have out now, and we’re going to put it on there, and so I’m excited for people to hear it,” he said. “A lot of people ask me about it since they found out that I did that. We’re excited about it. I want people to hear it — I mean, my god, I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that! I mean, that’s the ultimate bragging rights.”

Asked if he felt any pressure writing the surprise song, Shelton said, “I didn’t feel pressure because she didn’t know I was going to do it, so I felt like there’s really no bar to set right there. And it was Carson [Daly]’s idea that we should write our own vows or whatever — have this piece jut to say, before we say ‘I do.’”

“And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my ass about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years,” Shelton explained. “And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”

Shelton confirmed over the summer that he had recorded the song, but never revealed whether he planned on releasing the track for fans to hear. In an interview with SiriusXM’s Storme Warren, he said he decided to write Stefani a song as part of his vows because “that’s the opposite of what she would have expected me to do.”

“I’m to the point where I just don’t write that many songs anymore,” he explained. “It’s just like pulling teeth for me and something she’s always on my case about it. And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it because I didn’t want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said, ‘Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I’m not joking around here.’ You know?”

Shelton shared that he wanted the song to be broad but “also specific to Gwen” and, with Wiseman’s help, became something that he “wouldn’t be embarrassed about.” “She didn’t know I was going to do that,” he said. “And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don’t know what, or when we’re going to do something with it, but it’s something that I wanted to have a recording of.”

The Voice coaches married in June on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Carson Daly, who hosts the singing competition, officiated the wedding. Daly was the first to reveal Shelton wrote Stefani a song, saying there was “not a dry eye in the church” during Stefani’s vows. “I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy,’” Carson recalled on the Today Show; it sounds like Shelton rose to the occasion.