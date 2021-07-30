Blake Shelton Recorded the Song He Wrote for His Wedding Vows to Gwen Stefani

✖

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch earlier this month, Stefani wrote her own vows and Shelton wrote her a song. In a new interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren, Shelton confirmed that he has recorded the song, called "Reach the Star," but didn't reveal whether he plans to release the track for fans to hear. He also told Warren that he decided to write a song when he and Stefani decided to write their own vows because "that's the opposite of what she would have expected me to do."

"I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore," he explained. "It's just like pulling teeth for me and something she's always on my case about it. And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it, because I didn't want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said, 'Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I'm not joking around here.' You know?"

Shelton shared that he wanted the song to be broad but "also specific to Gwen" and, with Wiseman's help, became something that he "wouldn't be embarrassed about." "She didn't know I was going to do that," he said. "And so I surprised her with the song and we actually just recorded the song here in Nashville yesterday. I don't know what, or when we're going to do something with it, but it's something that I wanted to have a recording of."

Should Shelton release the song, he could be following in the tradition of country artists like Scotty McCreery, Dan + Shay and Kane Brown, all of whom shared sentimental tracks with music videos featuring footage from their weddings. Stefani recently hinted that a music video may be on the way when she posted a photo from the nuptials and tagged music video director Sophie Mueller, who has collaborated with Stefani on a number of videos in the past.

Carson Daly, who officiated the wedding, was the first to reveal that Shelton had written Stefani a song for his wedding videos, confirming on the Today show that it was called "Reach the Star." "At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, 'Since I was a little girl ...' And she crushes, not a dry eye in the church. ... It was so perfect," he recalled. "I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.'"

"Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her," he continued. "Not a dry eye in the house." Daly added that he hopes Shelton releases the song to the public. "Hopefully he'll record it," he said. "It'll put everybody in the wedding at that moment if he records that song."