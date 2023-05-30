Blake Lively Reveals Ryan Reynolds' Muscly Transformation

Blake Lively took a quick break from working on her latest movie to show off her husband Ryan Reynolds' muscles. Over the weekend, Reynolds shared a photo Lively took, featuring him wearing a sleeveless shirt that bared his biceps. Reynolds, who recently began production on Deadpool 3, has worked with Don Saladino, the same trainer who made a hilarious appearance on Lively's Instagram in January.

"Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York," Reynolds captioned the May 28 post. He credited Lively with the picture. She then shared the photo, adding a "caution: extra spicy" sign, a dancing pepper, and Siracha sauce bottles, notes E! News.

Reynolds and Lively have both worked with Saladino to keep themselves in peak physical shape. "I've been working with Ryan for over a decade," Saladino told Esquire in 2021. "Every movie he got ready for I prepped him for. He's an incredible human being. He's very talented, athletic, and humble. I can't take full credit because he has such a drive."

Lively, 35, ad Reynolds, 46, often have fun teasing each other on social media. One hilarious instance came in December when Reynolds shared a fun Christmas photo of the couple meeting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus actors. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria," Reynolds wrote.

Lively wore sparkly shoes she clearly hoped Reynolds would show off in the photo, but he didn't! His post cropped the shoes out. "My. Shoes," she wrote, adding an eye-rolling emoji. Reynolds then took responsibility for the error of his ways by posting a photo of the sneakers on his Instagram Story. "I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable, and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude," he wrote. "Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed."

Lively, who shares four daughters with Reynolds, recently went back to work for It Ends With Us. The new movie is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel and is being directed by Justin Baldoni, who also stars. Brandon Skelnar and Jenny Slate also star in the project. Meanwhile, Reynolds is reportedly working on Deadpool 3 already, despite the writers' strike. Disney plans to release Deadpool 3 on Nov. 8, 2024, as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's sixth phase.