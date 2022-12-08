Ryan Reynolds Sarcastically Admits 'Inexcusable' Instagram Mistake After Blake Lively Calls Him Out

Ryan Reynolds left out a major part of his wife Blake Lively's outfit in a recent Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor Gray Man star shared a picture of himself and a pregnant Lively meeting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Instagram. In the pic, Lively is wearing holiday pajamas and a pink robe. Reynolds, on the other hand, is dressed casually in a gray sweatshirt and a blue beanie hat. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed of since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria," he captioned the picture alongside a Christmas tree emoji. But Lively made sure to comment that her accessory was missing. "My. Shoes," she wrote in the comment section with an eye-roll emoji.

Reynolds took to his Instagram Stories to make amends, sharing an uncropped version of the picture, which exposes Lively's sparkly high-top sneakers. "I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable, and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed," he joked in the caption. Lively reposted it to her own account, adding a GIF of Clint Eastwood shaking his head.

The couple are expecting their fourth child together. They've been married since 2012 and are already the proud parents of three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

"We're very excited," Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight of their new bundle of joy. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it." He has relished in fatherhood, gushing over his daughters.

After James was born, named after his father, he said in an interview with David Letterman: "I used to say to her, 'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you,'" he said at the time. But that quickly changed. "The second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby," he admitted.