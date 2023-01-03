Blake Lively Shows off Baby Bump While Joking About Her Workout Program

Blake Lively shared her first baby bump update of 2023 with a hilarious caption about her workout routine. Lively, 35, joked that her physical trainer Don Saladino was not doing a good job at the gym! The A Simple Favor star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth child together.

Lively shared before-and-after photos with Saladino, and the "after" photo highlighted her bare baby bump. "Been doing [Saladino]'s workout program for months now. Something isn't working," she joked. Saladino thought it was hilarious and posted the photo on his own Instagram page. "Come Train With Me, Results GUARANTEED," Saladino wrote.

Reynolds, 46, and Lively married in 2012. They are also parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Lively revealed the two are expecting again when she attended a Forbes event in New York City on Sept. 15. She wore a long-sleeved sequined dress that showed off her baby bump.

Since making her surprise announcement in New York, Lively has only shared a few photos of her baby bump on Instagram. Back on Sept. 17, she posted several photos taken during her pregnancy, including one with Taylor Swift.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone," Lively captioned the post. "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy.' You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

In November, Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight the couple is "very excited" about welcoming another baby to the family. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. Yeah, it's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited," the Deadpool actor said. He added that their three daughters "love" the idea of becoming big sisters to another sibling.

Lively was most recently seen on the big screen in A Simple Favor (2018) and The Rhythm Section (2020). In May 2022, Deadline reported that Amazon Studios and Lionsgate are developing a sequel to A Simple Favor with Lively and Anna Kendrick returning, with Paul Feig directing. Jessica Sharzer will write the script. The film was based on Darcey Bell's 2017 novel of the same name.