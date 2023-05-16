Blake Lively's Red Hair Transformation Revealed in Leaked Set Photos From New Movie

Blake Lively began work on her latest movie, It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's hit novel. The project required Lively to become a redhead, as she teased on Instagram in January. It Ends With Us is being directed by Justin Baldoni, who turned to directing after Jane the Virgin ended.

Lively stars as Lily, who wants to start a new life after college. She meets a guy named Ryle and falls head over heels for him. However, her first love, Atlas, suddenly reappears in her life, which makes things difficult for Lily and Ryle. Baldoni stars as Ryle, while Brandon Skelnar plays Atlas. Jenny Slate plays Ryle's sister Allysa. Skelnar recently had a breakout performance in Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel series 1923 as Spencer Dutton.

Spotted for the first time: Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni filming #ItEndsWithUs. (📷: Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/f3mVXHqHtk — E! News (@enews) May 16, 2023

Christy Hall, who co-created Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This, adapted It Ends With Us and is a producer on the project. Baldoni is executive producing the film through Sony Pictures and his Wayfarer Studios. Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof are also executive producers on the project.

Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, recently welcomed their fourth child together. The celebrity couple is very selective about what news they share with fans, and never even announced when their baby was born. Lively subtly shared the news on Super Bowl Sunday when she shared a photo of herself without a baby bump. A few days later, Reynolds confirmed the happy news during a stop on CNBC.

"We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Reynolds said in February. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble." He later joked that it was a "zoo" at their house during his virtual appearance on the network. "This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here," he joked.

Blake Lively on the set of "It Ends With Us" in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/Rk8JCI75qQ — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 15, 2023

Reynolds and Lively still have not announced their fourth child's name or gender. When CNBC asked, Reynolds refused to answer. "I ain't telling. This ain't a birth announcement," he said. Reynolds and Lively are also parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Lively has several other projects in the works. The Rhythm Section star is expected to return for Paul Feig's sequel to A Simple Favor with Anna Kendrick. The project was set up at Lionsgate and Amazon Studios last year. Lively is also working on Seconds, which will serve as her directorial debut. Seconds is an adaptation of a graphic novel by Bryan Lee O'Malley, adapted by Edgar Wright.