Billy Strings' Wife Ally Dale Pregnant With Their First Child

Bluegrass musician Billy Strings and his wife Ally Dale are going to be first-time parents! The couple has announced that Dale is pregnant with their first child, revealing the news with a series of maternity photos shared on Instagram.

"The love grows," Strings and Dale wrote in a joint social media post. "We can't wait to meet baby boy this fall." A number of Strings' country and bluegrass music peers have since commented on the news, with Elle King writing, "THE ULTIMATE JOY!!!!!!! Sending love to all 3 of you!" Paul Cauthen added, "Congrats. What a gift."

Strings is an accomplished musician who has released three full-length studio albums to date, the second of which, Home, earned him the Best Bluegrass Album award at the 2021 Grammys. His most recent, Renewal, was released in 2021.

According to The U.S. Sun, Dale is a yoga instructor who also previously served as Strings' tour manager. The pair have reportedly been dating since 2014. They got engaged in May 2021 and married in 2023.

In an interview with NPR's World Cafe, Strings shared about Dale being with him since the start of his music career. "When she joined and jumped in the van, it was that. It was a van," he said. "It went from a van and five people to 20 people on two or three tour buses."