Country Singer Sets Major Fall Tour After Drug Bust

Paul Cauthen is hitting the road! The "Wild Man singer, who was arrested on drug charges in South Carolina in May, is set to embark on a 33-date This Road I'm On Tour across the U.S. The singer will be supported by special guests Colby Acuff, Tanner Usrey, and Uncle Lucius, with shows in Dallas, New York City, Philadelphia, and more.



"'Bout to hit the road big time! Can't wait to bring you along This Road I'm On... 'cause it's been a wild one," the singer, who also released the new song, "Desert Woman," announced on July 21. "Got [Colby Acuff], [Tanner Usrey], and [Uncle Lucius] coming along for the ride, too." Tickets are now on sale.

Cauthen's This Road I'm On Tour will kick off at the Starlight Ranch in Amarillo, Texas on Thursday, Sept. 14. The singer will play shows in Phoenix, Arizona; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Memphis, Tennessee; St Petersburg, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Detroit, Michigan; and more before wrapping the months-long tour with a performance at Portland's Crystal Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 16.



The tour will mark Cauthen's first since he was forced to cancel several shows in May after he was arrested on drug charges in in Isle of Palms, South Carolina while on tour. The singer was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, as well as manufacturing and possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute in Schedule I, II, or III after a police officer conducted a search of Cauthen's tour bus after initially pulling it over because it was illegally parked on the street. Several bags of marijuana, pills, and white powdery substances, one of which was presumptive positive for heroin and a cocaine-based narcotic and another which was presumptive positive for cocaine, were found.



In a statement to Saving Country Music, a representative for Cauthen confirmed, "Paul was arrested for marijuana possession in Isle of Palms, S.C. on Thursday morning." Later addressing the incident, Cauthen wrote in a social media post, "I am not a drug dealer and I don't 'manufacture' drugs," adding that "the legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water." The singer also announced the release of his song "Wild Man" at the time.