Miley Cyrus Reveals Photos That Will Make Billy Ray Cyrus Furious

Miley Cyrus loves making a scene, and she shared a new post on Instagram that is certain to turn some heads, including her dad Billy Ray Cyrus'. Cyrus is promoting her new merch line and in her social media announcement, she climbed on top of Billy Ray's pickup truck to show off the new shirts. "IDK what [Billy Ray Cyrus] is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says 'I [Heart] D---' or crawling all over his truck in my Gucci heels! Speaking of Daddy’s ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new 'Miley made me gay' merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!"

Cyrus recently celebrated Pride with a tribute to Cher, taking the stage for her rendition of "Believe" in her special Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You Peacock. "Happy Pride everybody!" Cyrus tells the audience from the Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville before launching into the number. Joining the Hannah Montana alum on stage are RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kylie Sonique Love and Jaidynn Diore Fierce as well as drag queens Venus Ann Serena, Sapphire Mylan, Iris Lafleur, and Raquel Rea Heart.

Cyrus herself identifies as queer, and in 2014 helped found the Happy Hippie Foundation, which is dedicated to rallying young people to fight social injustices against vulnerable groups including LGBTQ youth and homeless youth. She's also been open about her sexuality over the years, explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2020, "I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys. … When I was 11 years old, I used to think Minnie Mouse was super f—ing hot. Which is so good because I ended up on Disney, so my odds went up."

She continued. "When I was like 11 or 12, my friends were starting to like tell me what they were doing with guys, and I didn’t really understand it. So, I got most of my girl friends to hook up with me. … The first time I ever hooked up with anyone, it was a girl — two of them." While she was briefly married to Liam Hemsworth, she explained to Vanity Fair in March 2019 that being in a heterosexual relationship didn't invalidate her queerness.

"I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age," she told the magazine. "We’re redefining, to be f—ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person."