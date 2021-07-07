Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly 'Fully Committed' to Their Life Together

✖

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance a few months ago after Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and according to a new source, the two stars are "both thrilled" by "how seamlessly" they’ve fit back into each other's lives. "The past few months have been a real whirlwind," the source told Us Weekly.

"They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota," they continued. "They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together." Affleck and Lopez originally began dating in 2002 and quickly became engaged. They called off their wedding in 2003 and officially confirmed their breakup in January 2004. The duo was reportedly in regular contact again around February 2021, when Lopez flew to the Caribbean to film her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The shoot wrapped in late April, just before Lopez and Affleck began meeting up in Los Angeles, and they've since been seen on vacations and going out on the town together.

According to Us Weekly's source, the singer and actor don't think "they're rushing things" by giving their relationship another try. "It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months," the insider said. "As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about."

The source added that "there’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work," they added. "Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around." According to E! News, Lopez is considering moving to Los Angeles to be closer to Affleck. "She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," a source claimed. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."

Lopez shared her own life update with Zane Lowe on Lowe's Apple Music show this month and revealed that she's "super happy" with how her life is going. "I know people are always wondering. 'How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?' This is it. I’ve never been better," she said. "’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. … I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life."