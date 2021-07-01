Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Could Be Headed to the Hamptons

✖

Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance, the two haven't been able to leave each others side. From trips to Montana, Miami, and now potentially the Hamptons, it's clear that they're inseparable. Rumors they're headed to the Hamptons next sounds luxurious, except for the fact that Lopez's ex fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, is a few doors down from where her house is.

Onlookers in the area have reported that groundskeepers at her $10 million estate are sprucing up the grounds and triple-checking the security system, leaving clues that the couple will be arriving soon according to Page Six. The gorgeous Water Mill estate contains 8 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, and was purchased by the singer in 2013 where at the time she referred to it as her "dream home."

While it seems like the perfect getaway — and it is — the only stump in the road is that Rodriguez is one mile down the road. The former MLB star recently leased the summer rental but sources told TMZ that he didn't rent it close to her house on purpose. While it could seem that way, it's being said that it was a mere attempt to shorten his commute for work. The 45-year-old has a job with ESPN calling Sunday Night Baseball games, and it makes it easier to get to Bristol, Connecticut, where the networks headquarters are, rather than traveling all the way from Miami, Florida.

Lopez isn't the only one who's ex may be nearby either. Rodriguez was seen partying in the Hamptons with Affleck's ex, Lindsay Shookus. The two were celebrating her birthday and naturally onlookers were curious about their hangout since the two were seen getting rather close. However, there have not been any rumors of a romance.

Affleck has been keeping busy ahead of the summer months. In fact, he recently got done directing a commercial with his pal Shaquille O'Neal. The NBA legend ended up gushing over Affleck in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com saying that he was in awe of the fact that Affleck was directing him. "I did do a commercial with one of my other favorite people in the whole world, and he's so beautiful: Ben Affleck." While the Hall of Fame player is exactly that, a Hall-of-Famer, there's something about his friend that does it for him. "That dude is awesome. I was like, 'Hey look, I know I'm Shaq, but I'm still a person.' So I've been knowing Ben since we were both 18, 19 years old, but I was just saying to myself, 'I can't believe I'm shooting and getting directed by Ben Affleck. How could it get any better than this?'"