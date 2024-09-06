Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Alleged Breaking Point in Divorce Revealed

There was a clear moment for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez when their marriage fell apart in front of them, according to InTouch Weekly. The split allegedly started to show right on screen for all to see during the production of Lopez's documentary. A source claims the moment the couple knew their marriage was quickly crumbling during the production of of J-Lo's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"The making of her documentary [The Greatest Love Story Never Told] was a real eye-opener for them," the source alleges. InTouch Weekly points out the scene from the documentary where Lopez shares love letters he wrote to her with her songwriters.

"Things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special in part because they're private," Affleck says in the documentary. "So, this was something of an adjustment for me."

"I don't think he's very comfortable with me doing all of this," Lopez admits in the documentary. "But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's gonna support me in every way he can because he knows he can't stop me."

That is the moment that reportedly set the whole marriage on the path to finality. While the pop star cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing, the writing was on the wall for both parties before the documents were filed.

"They both sat back and looked at how different they really are," the source adds. "While Jennifer loves being the center of attention, Ben would rather live his life away from the spotlight. At the end of the day, they both just want different things out of life."

According to Marca, a recent report claims Lopez and Affleck had been split since March, waiting until after the summer to file. Fox News noted Affleck has been keeping busy amid the reports of his impending divorce.

"Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," a source claimed. "He has a lot of projects he's working on that he's excited about. He's quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing."

He's already been connected to a member of the Kennedy family romantically, which was denied but the headlines are already firing up whether it is real or not. Both are at least fully ready to move on now that the divorce is official.