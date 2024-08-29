Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Both Reportedly 'Relieved' By Divorce

Now that the paperwork is finally in, both stars reportedly feel like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

Sources close to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez say that both of them are feeling good about their impending divorce. An insider close to Affleck told Entertainment Tonight that he is "relieved that this chapter is closed," while someone close to Lopez told PEOPLE that "She wanted to figure things out," but "after filing for divorce, she seemed relieved." Here's the latest on how the former couple is reportedly feeling.

Ben Affleck

"Ben is doing well and is happy," ET's anonymous source said. "He feels somewhat relieved that this chapter is closed and like he can fully be himself and continue to surround himself with family and friends."

Another report by the outlet focused on Affleck's birthday celebrations earlier this month as an example of how he is spending his time – with his children. A source said: "Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday and spend it with close friends and family." Affleck has three children – 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel. They said that co-parenting with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner is "going well," and that she has even remained a reliable resource for him through this time.

"Jennifer Garner is being communicative and an understanding shoulder for Ben," they said. "She's there for him every step of the way and given the involvement of their kids, she's very supportive. She also respects his private and personal life and doesn't get too involved."

Since Affleck and Lopez sold their marital mansion, he has purchased a home for himself much closer to Garner and the children so that he can be close at all times. The actor was reportedly concerned with how his kids would handle his divorce from Lopez – especially since she has become close with them over the last few years.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is "doing as well as she can" given the circumstances," according to PEOPLE's anonymous source. While Lopez was the one who actually filed the divorce paperwork on their wedding anniversary, this insider said that Affleck was the one responsible for the divorce itself.

"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on," they said. "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."

Still, they seemed to suggest that the divorce filing took a weight off her shoulders after this long and uncertain summer. They said that "after filing for divorce, she seems relieved. Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."

Children

As mentioned above, Lopez has reportedly become quite close with Affleck's children, especially 18-year-old Violet. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. ET's source said: "Co-parenting between Jen and Marc is going well. They've surpassed any former bumps in the road and just want the best for one another and their kids."

They also said that the children were the main reason for the long delay and uncertainty surrounding this breakup, which has developed all summer. They said: "They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etc. They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children. They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible."

What's Next?

Lopez and Affleck reportedly had no pre-nuptial agreement, which could make the division of their wealth and assets difficult. However, they sold the mansion they bought together before filing for divorce, indicating some amount of cooperation. On top of that, PEOPLE spoke to divorce attorney Marilyn Chinitz, who pointed out that Lopez made the divorce filing herself, not through a lawyer. This could be a sign that she and Affleck have a plan, and do not intend to squabble over money.

"I think that she most likely just wanted to get this done," Chinitz said, "[that] there was a lot of hesitation and hemming and hawing back and forth, and it's a statement: 'I'm moving forward, I'm filing and I'm doing it on my own.'"

Lopez and Affleck have already been living apart for months, but it's not clear when their divorce will move forward. The two are still avoiding public commentary on their split as much as possible.