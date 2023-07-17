Bebe Rexha Seemingly Splits From Boyfriend After Sharing Weight Criticism

Bebe Rexha's relationship status is in question after she shared a screenshot of a text message from her boyfriend Keyan Sayfari in which he criticized her weight. The "I'm Good (Blue)" singer took to her Instagram Story to post the message, which was later shared to Twitter by Pop Crave, showing someone purported to be Safyari saying that he wanted to be "honest" about her looks.

"I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was...that was the conversation we were having and you asked," the text, which is no longer available on Rexha's Instagram Stories, reads. Safyari, according to the screenshot, went on to ask, "because I care, would you rather I lied to you?" before calling the singer out for gaining "35 pounds," something she recently opened up about during an interview with The Jennifer Hudson Show, revealing that she gained weight after being diagnosed with PCOS.

Bebe Rexha seems to have broken up with boyfriend Keyan Safyari and shares text of him calling out her weight gain:



“I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was... that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I… pic.twitter.com/NONOjdWoY9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2023

"You gained 35 pounds, obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's OK?" the message reads. "Should I pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me."

Safyari allegedly argued that Rexha was "trying to find reasons to break up" with him, writing, but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's OK and that's the reason." The alleged text continued, "Don't use something like that to weaponise your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you might have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what." According to the screenshot, Safyari allegedly encouraged the singer to speak to a therapist and "think about things," adding that she could speak to him if she needed more "clarity."

Rexha and Safyari have been linked since 2020. At this time, it is unclear if the couple is still together or if they have broken up. Neither Rexha nor Safyari have addressed the screenshot, which came just weeks after the singer spoke out on the "tough" response to her weight gain. Rexha told Hudson in May, "we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen. was a lot thinner, and I did gain some weight – that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you." She added that, "you don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight."