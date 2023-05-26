Bebe Rexha Reacts to 'Tough' Response to Her Weight Gain

Bebe Rexha speaks candidly about life in the spotlight. In an interview with The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, the 33-year-old singer opened up about how "tough" it has been to gain weight after being diagnosed with PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome. In her conversation with the pop star, Jennifer Hudson discussed body positivity and an upsetting social media experience. According to the "Satellite" artist, she read comments on a TikTok video about her weight gain. "Listen, we're in the public eye, so that's bound to happen," she told Hudson, 41. "I was a lot thinner, and I did gain some weight — that comes with the territory. I'm not mad about it because it is true, but when you see things like that, it does mess with you." "You don't know what somebody's going through, what they're going through in their life, so it kind of is tough. But I feel like we're in 2023 ... we should not be talking about people's weight," said Rexha, receiving massive applause. "Listen ... I like to eat, OK? I like to eat," she added, as Hudson said, "Ain't nothing wrong with that!"

Afterward, the three-time Grammy nominee spoke about her current health situation. "I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don't know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome," she revealed. "It's one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese. I literally jumped, like, 30 lbs. so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love." Rexha spoke similarly about PCOS and her weight during an April interview with Rolling Stone. In the article, the outlet mentioned how she tweeted that TikTok's algorithm suggested the phrase "Bebe Rexha weight" under one of her videos.

"When you read things like that, it's tough. It's discouraging," she said. "We're in 2023, we should not be talking about these things, whether somebody's super thin or super thick or whatever." "I said on my Twitter, 'A bitch likes to eat.' But I also have things that I'm going through like medical stuff that affects my weight," she continued, referencing her PCOS medications. Despite working out and eating a healthier diet, Rexha ultimately declared that "She's a thick bitch." "I could afford the lipo, and I could afford a boob job, but right now I'm f— terrified of that s—. I'm not against it," she said. "'You got rid of your stomach, you have a flat stomach. Amazing. I'm jealous of that. I wish I could have that. But I'm the type of person that is scared that if I go get surgery I'll f— die on the surgery table or some s—. I can't do it. I have a major fear of anything surgical."