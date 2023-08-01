Bebe Rexha Reveals Relationship Status After Leaking Her Boyfriend's Weight Gain Text

Bebe Rexha is clearing the air about her relationship status. Two weeks after the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer shared text messages in which her boyfriend Keyan Sayfari purportedly discussed her weight gain, Rexha confirmed during her Bebe Rexha: Best F'n Night Of My Life performance in London July 28 that she Sayfari have broken up after three years of dating.

Rexha, 33, shared the news as she introduced her song "Atmosphere," telling the crowd, "Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here." The song is about being left by a lover and includes lyrcis like, "And I can't blame myself for getting lost in the promise of you / And I can't blame you for leaving." Later in the evening, Rexha teared up after she spotted a fan holding up a sign that read, "You are enough" during her performance of "I Am." The singer could be seen wiping away tears as she told the audience, "you really are trying to make a b- cry." She also detailed her plans to "look for a new boyfriend" at the Heaven nightclub, according to E! News, telling the crowd, "I don't know why I would look for a new boyfriend in a gay club but you know – fluid?"

Bebe Rexha gets emotional during her concert as fans hold up ‘You Are Enough’ signs, following her breakup from her boyfriend due to body-shaming texts. pic.twitter.com/9Yle1tZv0K — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2023

Confirmation of the breakup comes just two weeks after questions began to surface about the status of Rexha and Sayfari's relationship. In mid-July, the singer shared a screenshot of an alleged text Sayfari sent her commenting on her weight gain. The signer previously revealed that she gained weight after being diagnosed with PCOS.

"I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was...that was the conversation we were having and you asked," the message began. "Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me."

The sender continued, "If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense...but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason" and told Rexha not to "use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have." The text went on to urge the singer to "speak to a therapist" and go on a retreat "to get to the root of the problem," before signing off their message with "love you."