Bebe Rexha Hospitalized Mid-Concert in New York City

Bebe Rexha was hospitalized in the middle of a concert in New York City Sunday night after being hit in the face with a cell phone. The pop star was singing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 as part of her Best F*n Night Of My Life tour when an attendee threw their phone at her, hitting her in the face before she fell to her knees in pain.

Clips of the incident surfaced online showing people running from the side of the stage to help her before she saw medics. Pop Crave reported that Rexha was hospitalized afterward and had to get stitches, according to her mother. The concert ended as Rexha, 33, was taken to the hospital. ABC 7 reports that a 27-year-old concertgoer, Nicholas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault. He is set to be arraigned on Monday.

One video, shot by Ross Bernaud, shows Rexha being taken off stage. "This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f-ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you're ok," Bernaud tweeted.

Rexha was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 in the best new artist category. Her newest album Bebe was released earlier this year. She told Variety that the album is about "feeling empowered even while feeling uncertain – of change, growing up, self-reflecting. I've always been open in my lyrics – and with life in general – when it comes to talking about what I've been through...this album is about expression and tells a story about having a change of heart."

Her ongoing tour has eight more concerts on the bill – at Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Dallas and two shows in Los Angeles. It's unclear how the New York phone incident will affect the remainder of the shows. Her website lists Philadelphia's Tuesday, June 20 show as the next concert date. She also has music festival performances overseas lined up for later this summer, as well as a show at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in September in Las Vegas.