Bebe Rexha Saw What TikTok Users Searched About Her, and She Was Appalled

Bebe Rexha was upset to see that TikTok users aren't searching for her new music. Instead, most are searching "Bebe Rexha weight." Rexha, 33, has talked about her body image several times during her career and isn't afraid to clap back at body shamers.

Over the weekend, the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer shared a TikTok screenshot showing "Bebe Rexha weight" in the search box. "Seeing that search bar is so upsetting," she wrote. "I'm not mad 'cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."

Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what. pic.twitter.com/EGkGybhcRY — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

The top comments on the video included in the screenshot were both positive. "I lover [sic] her for being so unique and real, she loves herself inside and outside and we can see it," one fan wrote. "Beautiful she is," another commented.

After sharing the screenshot, Rexha noted that she has "always struggled" with her weight. "A b— likes to eat," she joked. The singer-songwriter also responded to a fan who told her that all that matters is if she is happy. "I'm working on myself every day. Just discouraged a bit right now," she wrote.

Rexha has been an inspiration to fans for most of her career, encouraging fans to embrace their bodies. In a 2021 TikTok clip, she told fans that it was no one's business how much she weighs. "How much do you think I weigh? No one's business," she captioned the video of herself wearing black lingerie and dancing to a Nicki Minaj song. "Cause I'm a bad b- no matter what my weight. But let's normalize 165 lbs."

In 2019, Rexha also published an unretouched photo of herself in a red bikini, alongside a caption about why she was sharing it without any editing. "I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner," she wrote in May 2019. "I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn't. Society can really f— with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without Photoshop."

Rexha's next album, simply titled Bebe, will be released on April 28. The album includes "Heart Wants What It Wants," "Call on Me," and "I'm Good (Blue)." Rexha is also releasing a new single with Snoop Dogg, "Satellite," on Friday. On Tuesday, she announced dates for a July and August tour in Europe.