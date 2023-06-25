Ashton Kutcher Lauds Mila Kunis in Angelic Rare Tribute

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have once again proven that true love truly exists, and I want what they have. Kutcher took to Instagram to share a tribute to his wife and former That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis in a rare photo. The photo, which seems to have been taken on vacation, shows Kunis in the water and perfectly placed under a rainbow, and there really couldn't have been a more perfect picture to capture how angelic she looks. The Your Place or Mine star's caption of "I'm the Luckiest man alive" truly shows just how much he loves her, and it's adorable.

While Kutcher and Kunis are a very famous couple who do go out in public and go to public events, Kutcher doesn't necessarily share a lot of photos of his wife on social media. When he does, though, whether from vacation or for charity or just some fun with the two of them, it mirrors just how much they both love each other. And it reminds everyone that love is still alive, and if something ever happens with them, then all hope is lost.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, of course, first met on the set of Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show, where they played on-again/off-again couple, Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. The two began dating in 2012, six years after the series ended and got engaged two years later. Since then, they have welcomed two kids together and are obviously still madly in love today. They even reprised their roles as Kelso and Jackie earlier this year in Netflix's That '70s Show reboot, That '90s Show and revealed to fans that the two got back together and are now married with a teenager. While some fans may have hoped that Jackie stayed with Fez, it seems like the love, or at least Jackie's control over Kelso never faltered.

It's clear that Kutcher and Kunis are head over heels in love with each other, and Kutcher will take any opportunity to share a video or photo of his wife and remind himself how lucky he is. While it took them a while to find their way back to each other following That '70s Show, their love is as strong as ever now, and it's going to be exciting to see what's next for the duo, whether it's something they do together or separately, and what other photos and videos Kutcher will share.