Ashton Kutcher Reveals Mila Kunis' Reaction to His 'Vengeance' Mustache

Ashton Kutcher sported a different look for his role in Vengeance. In the film, the actor dons a mustache to portray record producer Quinten Sellers. How did Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, feel about his look? During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kutcher shared how Kunis really felt about his Vengeance transformation.

Kutcher told David Alan Greer, who was the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, that the role sparked his interest thanks to Quinten's sophisticated nature. He explained, "This character, when I first saw it, I was like, 'This is interesting.' He kinda had this Boss Hog vibe to him. I was like, 'Alright, I think this guy has got, like, this air of sophistication.'" As for what Kunis thought of his new role, he joked that she "had to deal with it. And that was all fun." He went on to say that Kunis actually appreciated the different vibe after so many years together, stating, "We've been together for seven years. She was like, 'Oh, it's like a different guy!'"

Kutcher was busy promoting his new film on the talk show. However, during his appearance, he did not discuss his battle with a rare autoimmune disorder, which he revealed on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. The actor explained while on the episode that he battled a "super rare form of vasculitis" about two years ago and that left him unable to see or hear. He reflected on the experience by saying how it gave him a new perspective on life, "You don't really appreciate it until it's gone. Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

Days after his battle with vasculitis made headlines, Kutcher offered up an update on Twitter. He wrote about the autoimmune flareup, "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3 yrs ago." Kutcher continued, "I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good." Now, he is looking to the future and already has a very active event in mind, writing, "Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn."