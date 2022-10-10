Ashton Kutcher's Video Supporting Mila Kunis Gets Interrupted in the Most Hilarious Way

Ashton Kutcher tried to make a supportive video for his wife Mila Kunis this weekend, but ironically she interrupted him. Kutcher shared the candid video on Saturday afternoon, advising his followers to check out the new Netflix original film Luckiest Girl Alive. Meanwhile, fans found Kunis' cameo here endearing.

Kutcher sat speaking to his front-facing camera, apparently not far from where his wife was chasing after their dog. He said: "Okay, here's the deal: wifey has a new film out on Netflix, it's called Luckiest Girl Alive, and it rocks. So, I just wanted to recommend that you check it out, because I'm so proud of her, and she just crushed this role, and... What are doing?" As he spoke, Kunis' voice interrupted him from nearby until he couldn't ignore it anymore. Finally, he broke to ask he what she was doing.

Luckiest girl alive is on Netflix now!!! pic.twitter.com/Nim9Xw2u7L — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 8, 2022

"I'm trying to make a video to support and be supportive of your feature film!" He said incredulously. Kunis responded: "Well, you keep doing that! I'm going to get the dogs!" The two joked with each other for a few more seconds to reassure fans that it was all in good fun before Kutcher signed off.

Luckiest Girl Alive is based on a 2015 novel by the same name. Both the novel and the screenplay were written by Jessica Knoll, while the movie was directed by Mike Barker. In addition to Kunis, stars include Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Justin Lupe, Thomas Barbusca and Alex Barone.

The story is about a young woman with an apparently idyllic life – she is an editor at a glamorous magazine with a loving fiancé and a strong social life. However, it gradually reveals how she was shaped by numerous traumatic events in her teenage years. She survived a school shooting in addition to a violent sexual assault, and afterward, she was bullied by peers who did not believe her. Throughout the story, the modern-day protagonist wonders whether she has truly overcome these demons, and whether she is living a life she has chosen.

Knoll's book was well received in the literary world, but so far the film adaptation has gotten lackluster reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an average score of 5.8 out of 10, with only 42 percent of reviews being positive. The general audience seems to be rating it higher at 77 percent positive, so it is definitely still worth a watch for those interested. Luckiest Girl Alive is streaming now on Netflix.