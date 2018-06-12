Ariana Grande Seemingly Confirms Engagement to ‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson

It was reported on Monday, June 11 that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged, and while neither party has confirmed the rumor, Grande’s recent Twitter activity seems pretty affirmative.

The 24-year-old responded to multiple fans who had tweeted their congratulations on Monday night, seemingly confirming her engagement, though she didn’t specifically reference it.

Responding to one follower who wrote that Davidson should know he is marrying into Grande’s fandom, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer wrote, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

In a reply to a fan who tweeted that Grande can always talk to and trust her fans, the star wrote that she’s so “happy” and “excited.”

i know. i love u so fuckin much. hi. i’m so happy. and excited. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

A very telling tweet referred to Grande as Mrs. Davidson, to which she wrote, “crying.”

crying — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

She also liked several tweets discussing the engagement, including one that read, “honest to god our girl is engaged.”

Another liked tweet read “Ariana’s wedding would outsell the royal wedding ladies,” while Grande also liked several notes from fans wishing her happiness.

genuine happiness is your best look yet — britt💡 (@ArianasElegance) June 12, 2018

Grande and Davidson’s engagement was reported by multiple outlets, with one source telling People that the engagement is “recent.”

“They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time,” the source said. “They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

A second insider told Us Weekly that the couple attended Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles over the weekend and “were telling people that they’re engaged.”

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” an additional source said. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

“They are both constantly making each other laugh,” the source added. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

Another source shared, “They are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

The singer and Saturday Night Live star have only been dating for a short time, as Grande announced her breakup with Mac Miller in April and Davidson split from girlfriend Cazzie David in May. The couple confirmed their relationship with a Harry Potter-themed post on Davidson’s Instagram on May 30.

