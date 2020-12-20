✖

Ariana Grande is ready to tie the knot! Grande and new boyfriend Dalton Gomez are engaged, as confirmed by E! News. Sources close to the "thank u, next" singer confirmed the news to the outlet on Sunday. The feeling in the couple's families is said to be "happy," and the pair is excited" about taking the next step.

"It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," the insider shares. "They could not be more excited." The confirmation comes just after Grande implied the change in relationship status on Sunday when she shared a gallery of photos featuring Gomez and a sizeable ring on her finger.

The engagement buzz was further stoked due to her captioning the images "forever n then some." This is a developing story.