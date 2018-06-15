Kim Kardashian Fans Love That North Looks Identical to Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West already has her own sense of style, and the tiny fashion maven was at it again with a recent Ariana Grande-inspired look.

The eldest West child recently stepped out in a bright pink tracksuit accented with orange stripes, her hair straightened and pulled into a sleek, high ponytail reminiscent of the 24-year-old singer’s signature hairstyle.

Fans on Twitter were quick to notice the resemblance, with one writing, “North coming for Ariana.”

Another noted that North has long been a fan of the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer.

In 2017, North and her mom met Grande backstage at her Dangerous Woman Tour stop at The Forum in Inglewood, California, snapping several photos to commemorate the moment.

North celebrated her fifth birthday on June 15, with her mom celebrating by posting a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

To mark the occasion, Kardashian shared a snap from North’s recent joint birthday party with cousin Penelope Disick, with the reality star bending down to talk to her daughter.

“My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life!” Kardashian wrote. “I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!”

She also offered her daughter a bit of advice, writing, “P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!”

Kardashian has been vocal about North’s apparent animosity towards her younger brother, Saint, 2, telling Ellen DeGeneres that she was shocked when North decided to share with her sibling in a rare moment.

“There was a shocking moment yesterday,” the reality star told the host back in April. “[North] literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’”

“You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” Kardashian added. “So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian