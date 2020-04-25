Ariana Grande Fires off Late Night Quarantine Tweets While 'Tipsy as Hell,' Deletes Them Within Minutes

Ariana Grande is seemingly spending this quarantine period just like many others — by getting a little tipsy and taking to Twitter. On Friday night, she did just that during a chat with her fans. According to the singer's since-deleted tweets, she was "tipsy as hell" but wanted to share some of the things that she missed as she stays inside amidst the coronavirus crisis.

"hi. sobbing talking about swt with roshad sitting on kitchen counter," she wrote around 2 a.m. ET on Twitter, telling her fans that she was busy reminiscing about her pre-quarantine life. "miss tour and all of u so much. what a beautiful thing that i hope we can do again eventually. i’ll never take it for granted. the best memories. love u. i’m deleting this in ten mins cause i’m tipsy as hell."

"no but you’re really so ..... missed," she continued in another since-deleted tweet. Her message was seemingly directed towards those who were involved in her recent Sweetener tour. "so many of u traveling and sharing rooms together and doing the most every night. full out costumes / choreo and all. i’m emotional as hell right now goodnight. you’re so deeply appreciated and loved and missed bye."

While Grande may have had a "tipsy as hell" moment recently, the singer has also been vocal on social media about giving back during this difficult time. On Thursday, she told her fans that she would be engaging in the All in Challenge after being nominated to do so by Madonna. For Grande's All in Challenge, the "7 Rings" singer is auctioning off the chance to get to hangout with her in the studio. Not only will one lucky fan get the chance to listen to the singer live in studio, but they'll also get the chance to hang out with her and her team at one of her favorite restaurants.

Fans can donate $10 for ten entries into the contest, $25 for 25 entries, $50 for 100 entries, and $100 for 200 entries. All of the proceeds from the contest will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. In addition to accepting the challenge on Twitter, Grande also nominated a fellow superstar to engage in it. At the end of her post, the "Thank U, Next" singer nominated "queen" Mariah Carey to do her own All in Challenge in order to help coronavirus relief efforts.