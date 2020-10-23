Did Ariana Grande just shade her ex Pete Davidson? Maybe. Her new song "Positions" starts off with an emphasis that has fans questioning if she means what we all think she means. The first line of the song is, "Heaven sent you to me, I'm just hoping I don't repeat history." However, some seem to think she really hit on the "peat" part of "repeat."

Fans took to social media as soon as the music video dropped on Friday, with one user saying according to InTouch, "Ari said ... 'Heaven sent you to me. I'm just hoping I don't repeat history.' re-PETE history. Pete Davidson! Cmon Ariana!" Someone else wrote "Ariana did not just split repeat to sound like re-PETE hahahah so smart #POSITIONS." Someone else chimed in with, "I hope I don't re-PETE history omg Ariana your mind >>>>."

Grande is about to release her sixth album Positions on Oct. 30 and fans are more than ready. Until then, her new music video and lyrics to the single are all the craze. Grande and the SNL star had a rather quick relationship. Taking everyone by surprise, the two went public in May 2018 and quickly got engaged thereafter. However, following their engagement, the two split just five months later.

Since then, Davidson hasn't spoken much about their breakup, blaming Grande for his reasoning on why he's had to stay quiet until recently. Within the last year, Davidson has opened up a little at a time regarding their relationship and what kind of happened. He admitted that he knew it was over following the death of rapper and Grande's ex Mac Miller.

"I think I said, like, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here,'" he said on his Live Your Truth podcast during a conversation with Charlamagne. "I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that s— is like. that s— is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the s— out of him and she wasn't putting on a show or anything."

A year after their breakup, Grande took to socials to reflect on how some much-needed-time spent alone went a long way in her books. "Happy birthday 'thank u, next'" she wrote. "I can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal !"