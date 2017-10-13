Anna Faris’ Book Reveals Details of Relationship With Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation in August, and Faris is revealing a few details about their relationship in her upcoming book, Unqualified.

When Faris and Pratt met, the actress was married to her first husband, Ben Indra. In the book, Faris reveals that she “desperately” wanted to “f—” Pratt before she split with Indra, according to the Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Chris Pratt Reacts to Anna Faris’ Emmys Appearance

Faris and Pratt met while filming 2011’s Take Me Home Tonight, and Faris wrote that Pratt did not initially attempt to be with her romantically, noting that he was involved with “background actresses” at the time, causing Faris to become “incredibly” jealous of the women.

Faris shared that co-star Topher Grace was the one who caused her to question her marriage to Indra. The pair had married in 2004, but Faris wrote that three years later, neither of them “were happy in the relationship” which had “many red flags.”

More: Why Anna Faris Never Considered Chris Pratt Her Best Friend

After speaking with Grace and co-star Dan Fogler, Faris called Indra and told him she was divorcing him. She then began dating Pratt shortly after, and she noted that it was “extremely important” to her not to sleep with anyone while she was still with Indra, although she said she does not consider herself “completely innocent.”

“Sure, I get to proclaim I didn’t f— Chris before I left Ben, but what is there to celebrate in that? It didn’t make me a hero,” she wrote. “After all, I wanted to. Desperately. And I had feelings for him obviously even if I wasn’t honest with myself about what those were.”

Faris and Pratt married in 2009 and welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012.

Unqualified will be released on Oct. 24 and features a foreword by Pratt in which he calls Faris an “important part of my life” and refers to the memoir as “a face-first dive into the mind and person that I spent one amazing decade with.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Anthony Harvey, Getty / Frazer Harrison