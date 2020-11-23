American Music Awards 2020: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Make Red Carpet Debut

✖

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards on Sunday. This was their first public appearance at an award show after getting together over the summer. Fox, who will be presenting an award, dazzled with a green one-sleeve top and skirt while Machine Gun Kelly, who will be performing with Blink-182’s Travis Barker, went with an all-white outfit that revealed his chest.

The two got together after Fox and her ex, Brain Austin Green, called things off after 10 years together. The mother of three eventually met Machine Gun Kelly while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in March and eventually teamed up with her new man for his “Bloody Valentine” video earlier in the year. It wasn’t until May that a report by E! News suggested the two were “hooking up” and later were seen together in June and finally confirming the relationship. In August, she posted a photo to her Instagram alongside Kelly while in front of a mirror, “Achingly beautiful boy… My heart is yours.”

Ahead of the American Music Awards on Sunday night, Kelly posted a photo to his social media of the two on the red carpet, “Slept next to a shotgun ‘til she came into my life.” One of his firsts public posts on Instagram with Fox came in July, another mirror photo of the two, “Waited for eternity to find you again.” In an interview with NYLON as part of its cover story in November, Kelly said he is “so happy right now” with how his life has changed since getting involved with Fox. The 30-year-old admitted he was a loose cannon before all of this, “So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe… I love that I can evolve into that.”

As for her divorce from Green, the two have had an occasional bout or two in the eye of the public. More recently, Fox called out her ex out for his Halloween post. She feels that he only posts photos with their children to impress his social media following and doesn’t do so for the right reasons. Green ended up taking down the photo shortly after, instead cropping his kids out and re-posting it later on with a different caption.