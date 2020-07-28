Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

✖

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just took the next step in their relationship. On Tuesday, the duo went Instagram official, as the rapper posted a fun photo of himself and his girlfriend. The post comes nearly two months after rumors first emerged about the couple's relationship status.

In the photo, Kelly can be seen with his arm around Fox as they both posed with their tongues out. He captioned the black-and-white photo with, "waited for eternity to find you again." The pair have been spending even more time together as they have resumed filming Midnight in the Switchgrass together in Puerto Rico. Kelly and Fox originally met on the set of the film months prior (filming was put on pause amidst the coronavirus pandemic).

Midnight in the Switchgrass is being directed by Randall Emmett, who is engaged to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. During an episode of Kent and Emmett's podcast Give Them Lala... With Randall, Fox and Kelly spoke about each other during their first interview together. The Jennifer's Body star recalled on the podcast that she knew "something was going to come from" Kelly being cast in the film alongside her. "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox shared. "I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that." Kelly shared that he also felt an immediate connection to Fox. He said that while on set, he would be "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day... to catch one glimpse of eye contact. She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer and I would just sit there and hope."

Fox, who split from her husband Brian Austin Green earlier this year, explained that her connection to Kelly exists on a cosmic level. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she explained on the podcast. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."