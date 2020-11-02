Brian Austin Green Fires Back at Megan Fox After She Slammed Him for Sharing Halloween Photo of Their Child

✖

Brian Austin Green fired back at ex-wife Megan Fox amid an Instagram snafu between the estranged couple. After Fox posted a comment Sunday calling him out for sharing a photo of their child Journey, Green deleted the original photo and re-posted it, this time with Journey cropped out, with the same exact caption as before. "Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!" the Beverly Hills, 90210 star wrote Sunday on the photo of him dressed up in a costume.

The drama was not overlooked by Green's 500,000 followers, many of whom took to the comments to chip in their own two cents on the matter. "Maybe she could have just called him instead of leaving a comment?" one person wrote of Fox. "Hopefully she publicly thanks you! Since she was able to publicly call you out," another said. Others argued that Green didn't have to delete the first photo: "You didn’t have to take it down since they’re your kids just as much as hers but I respect the fact that you respect her opinion.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on Nov 1, 2020 at 3:28pm PST

It all began on Sunday when Fox went on the attack in the comments of Green's original post of himself and Journey dressed up for Halloween. "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media," she wrote, going on to accuse Green of using their three children to "posture via Instagram" and accuse her of being an "absent mother."

"I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," she continued. "You have them half the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Since announcing their split in May, Green and Fox have had occasional moments calling each other out publicly, with Green previously throwing shade at Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in one of Fox's Instagram posts. After Fox captioned a photo with Kelly, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," Green posted a photo of their kids — Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 — with the same exact caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Nov 1, 2020 at 2:24pm PST

Fox and Kelly met in March on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the two quickly became inseparable. Kelly recently said he is "locked in" with Fox and that falling in love with her made him a "better person." In August, however, Green said in an Instagram Live video that he hasn't ruled out reconciling with Fox. "I never say never," he said when asked about potentially repairing his marriage.