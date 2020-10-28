Adele Shoots Down Skepta Dating Rumors, Calls Herself a 'Single Cat Lady'

✖

Adele is subtly shooting down rumors that she is dating British rapper Skepta after a source claimed to PEOPLE Wednesday that "things have been heating up" between the two since her 2019 divorce from husband Simon Konecki. Not long after the article surfaced, the "Rumor Has It" singer shared a photo from her hosting Saturday Night Live last weekend with a caption in which she referred to herself as a "single cat lady."

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are," she captioned the photo, thanking the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, for "believing in [her]," calling producer Lindsay Shookus her "sister for life," and comedian Maya Rudolph her "comedy and Mama hero!"

The singer also gave props to the "so up for it" audiences during the dress rehearsal and live show, continuing, "I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too!" Wishing Americans "good luck" with the Nov. 3 presidential election, she urged people to "look after each other and go easy on yourselves," before concluding, "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year."

In the report linking Adele with the rapper, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, the magazine's source said the two had found a deep connection in music, as well as their shared home neighborhood of Tottenham, London and experience as parents to young kids. "They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun," the source added. Skepta, who is dad to 2-year-old River from a prior relationship, has addressed his platonic relationship with Adele before, telling the Evening Standard in 2016, "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."

The mother of 8-year-old Angelo has been changing things up since her divorce filing, joking on SNL that she had experienced "a lot" of heartbreak in her life, joking she would appear on the next Love Island season. After dropping a significant amount of weight over the past year, Adele even joked she looked "really, really different" since the last time she made a public appearance. "Because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and could only bring half of me," she quipped. "And this is the half I chose."