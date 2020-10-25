'SNL' Viewers Can't Get Over Adele's New Fit Figure

Adele hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, and many fans were fixated on her recent weight loss. The conversation turned to Adele's body composition overnight, and lingered on the subject throughout the morning on Sunday. Many viewers had not seen Adele since she lost a considerable amount of weight, and they were awestruck by how different she looked.

Adele has showcased her weight loss on Instagram and in some public appearances over the last year, when the coronavirus pandemic allowed. She has reportedly lost a total of about 40 pounds, and she was not shy about the subject when it came time to host SNL. She joke: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but, actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose."

Understandably, many fans were made uncomfortable by the public discussion of Adele's weight, with users posting pictures of the singer and judging her transformation from different angles. Some warned that this kind of talk was dangerously close to bullying, and could seriously impact those suffering from disordered eating as well.

However, for the most part discussions of Adele were adoring and positive, with commenters saying that they were happy for the singer, but that they loved her work no matter what. Here is a look at how social media handled Adele's apperance on SNL this weekend.