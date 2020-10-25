'SNL' Viewers Can't Get Over Adele's New Fit Figure
Adele hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, and many fans were fixated on her recent weight loss. The conversation turned to Adele's body composition overnight, and lingered on the subject throughout the morning on Sunday. Many viewers had not seen Adele since she lost a considerable amount of weight, and they were awestruck by how different she looked.
Adele has showcased her weight loss on Instagram and in some public appearances over the last year, when the coronavirus pandemic allowed. She has reportedly lost a total of about 40 pounds, and she was not shy about the subject when it came time to host SNL. She joke: "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but, actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose."
Understandably, many fans were made uncomfortable by the public discussion of Adele's weight, with users posting pictures of the singer and judging her transformation from different angles. Some warned that this kind of talk was dangerously close to bullying, and could seriously impact those suffering from disordered eating as well.
However, for the most part discussions of Adele were adoring and positive, with commenters saying that they were happy for the singer, but that they loved her work no matter what. Here is a look at how social media handled Adele's apperance on SNL this weekend.
Same Yet Different
she looks extremely different yet the absolute same, I'm so weirded out— lajon brames (@lajonbrames2) October 25, 2020
The strangest part for some fans was how recognizable Adel was even after such a drastic change to her body. They expected such a transformation to to strike them differently.
'Always Beautiful'
She has always been beautiful 🖤 https://t.co/qDQw9QWs6Z— Serenity. 🐝 (@xChubbyPikachux) October 25, 2020
she was beautiful both before and after she lost weight skinny doesnt equal beauty— maeve | stream superbloom⭐️ (@lousfinallyfree) October 25, 2020
Of course, many fans genuinely felt that Adele was beautiful no matter her weight or body composition, and they let the world know. More than a few remarked that the discourse around Adele's body transformation hit close to home, bringing up bad feelings about self-image.
Good Humor
okay I can give her this, she's funny lol @ChloeDanguyen— AbdulRahman Ch*** (@abdulrahman0ch) October 25, 2020
Fans felt comfortable discussing Adele's weight because she herself addressed it, they said. Many were put at ease by the singer's jokes about her new figure, and felt like they were laughing with her because of it.
Inspiration
@kathlynguinto GHOOOORL!!!! #transformationgoals #fitspiration 😭 https://t.co/xnGaHTCSAv— Gylan Grey (@gylangrey) October 25, 2020
Many with their own weight loss goals set Adele as their new inspiration, vowing to follow in her footsteps to get their health on track.
Voice
“Weight loss affected her vocals”
Meanwhile, Adele: pic.twitter.com/mSKG9gaRma— © (@alphafemalestan) October 25, 2020
There was some debate among fans about whether Adele's body transformation would impact her voice in any way, and whether it would be for the better or not. However, for most viewers, one skit put that question to rest.
Anger
YES! fuck these ppl acting like she's only beautiful now bc she lost weight 😡😡she's been gorgeous— yazine 🌶️ (@johnnyHfolly) October 25, 2020
Naturally, some commenters had a knee-jerk reaction to the widespread discussion of Adele's weight — particularly long-time fans. They lashed out at social media for focusing so much on this body transformation, feeling that Adele has so much more to offer than that.
Fine
I agree. She has always been this fine in my eyes. Weight on or off. 😍Plus she’s got the talent to boot— I reclaim my time (@otter_dimension) October 25, 2020
For many fans it is Adele's talent and her confidence that makes her attractive, not necessarily her body composition. They let the world know that hers is a timeless beauty in their eyes.