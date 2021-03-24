Addison Rae and Bryce Hall Break up Amid Cheating Rumors

✖

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have broken up again, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Sources close to the couple told reporters that Rae broke up with Hall, believing that he cheated on her during his trip to Las Vegas back in February. So far, the two stars themselves have not commented publicly.

Fans have been suspicious of the drama between Rae and Hall for weeks now, and reasonably sure that they were broken up. On Tuesday, Rae seemed to confirm these suspicions during an interview with Zane Low on Apple Music. She referenced her "ex-boyfriend," which fans thought could only mean Hall. However, Rae has already told fans that she does not want to hash this break-up out publicly, and it looks like she is sticking to that policy.

Rae seemed to mention Hall to Lowe when discussing her debut single "Obsessed." She said: "So the night recording this... I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time. I dropped him off at his house... He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"

Rumors that Hall cheated on Rae have been persistent as well. Shortly after his trip to Las Vegas last month, YouTuber KeemStar claimed to have screenshots which showed that Hall had hooked up with another woman while out of town. Hall took this rumor on directly, tweeting: "I didn't cheat on Addison."

That was the same day that Rae asked fans for some privacy in her relationship with Hall. On her Instagram Story, she wrote: "I love y'all and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me. Sharing my life with y'all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline. When and if I want to share, I will make that decision. thank you again for all the love and support. hate is never the answer."

Rae and Hall are two of the biggest stars of TikTok, and their relationship took the app by storm. They did not officially confirm that they were dating until November, when they released a YouTube video called "The Truth About Us." Even then, Rae confirmed that there was some fraught history between them.

"We've only broken up one time," Rae said at the time. "That was because we dated for three days. It is true. I know I denied that. But we did date for three days one time, then I broke up with him."