Addison Rae's Boyfriend Bryce Hall Speaks out on Breakup and Cheating Rumors

✖

Bryce Hall is shutting down rumors he cheated on Addison Rae amid speculation that the two broke up after a fight The TikTok personality tweeted Monday simply, "I didn’t cheat on addison," after being spotted out to dinner with Tana Mongeau and model Josie Conseco over the weekend. Saturday, celebrity gossip Instagram page @deuxmoi posted an insider scoop that Hall was spotted at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles with the two women, and that Rae showed up later to dine with Dixie D'Amelio, but that Rae and Hall didn't speak.

Hall also reportedly bought Mongeau flowers at Saddle Ranch, and Rae tweeted soon after, "buying myself flowers what should I get ... preferably not white or red roses," which many thought was in reference to Hall's actions. She later cryptically tweeted simply the word "wow" on Monday, following a tweet reading, "well there’s that." Rae also reportedly went on a Zoom with fans over the weekend to say she was fighting with Hall, according to Seventeen, with one person who was there saying that the content creator called the fight "petty" and said she wouldn't be able to stay mad at Hall long due to her love for him.

Hall denied there were any problems in his relationship when confronted by YouTuber Kevin Wong over the weekend. "Everything's fine," he said in response to questions about Rae. "I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything — I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid s—." Hall's friend then chimed in that Hall was trying to say "everything's fine" until he says "it's not fine," which Hall agreed with. Finally, he confirmed that he and Rae would be filming a new video together soon, although he didn't explain what exactly the topic would be.

Hall and Rae announced in November that after a brief break, they were back on when it came to dating, sharing a steamy photoshoot with the caption, "Baby." Hall commented on the photos, "Wow I'm lucky." Later, the two released a telling video titled "The Truth About Us," in which Rae confessed that she was the one to go in for their first kiss. "I had feelings first because I definitely wouldn't have kissed you if I didn't have feelings for you," Rae shared "That's like how I roll." As for when they got back together, the two shared they had marked their new anniversary as Oct. 13.