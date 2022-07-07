Actress and Actor Tie the Knot, Starting 'New Chapter'

Congratulations are in order for Madhu Shalini and Gokul Anand. The two beloved Indian actors tied the knot at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, India on Thursday, June 16. According to local outlets, including the Times of India and Pinkvilla, the newlyweds said "I do" in front of a small audience composed of family and friends.

Following the nuptials, Shalini, best known for starring in Avan Ivan, confirmed the wedding in a sweet Instagram post giving fans their first look at herself and Anand as husband and wife. The images showed the couple all smiles as they posed next to one another on a bench. For the beautiful wedding ceremony, Shalini wore a red velvet dress that she paired with jewelry from Raji Anand Design. Anand donned a printed shirt and red pants. Shalini the post with a message of gratitude to fans, writing, "Thank you for all the love we've received. We look forward to the new chapter of our lives with hope and gratitude in our hearts." She signed off with, "Love MADHU SHALINI & GOKUL." Anand shared the same image with an identical caption to his own account.

Just a day later, Shalini shared another wedding photo to her account, this one showing herself and Anand posing on the same bench as in the first image. She simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji. The actress went on to share a teaser of their wedding video, which captured the moments as the bride and groom prepared for their big day, as well as intimate moments shared between them in the moments after they tied the knot.

According to Pinkvilla, Shalini and Anand first met back in 2019 when they starred alongside one another Tamil drama Pancharaaksharam. Produced by Vairamuthu for Paradox Productions and released in December 2019, the film, billed as India's first psychological supernatural adventure thriller, starred Shalini as Sameera and Anand as Aidhan, with Santhosh Prathap, Ashwin Jerome, Sana Althaf, Harini, Seemon Abbas, L. Raja, and Jeeva Ravi also starring. The film followed five friends as they got their hands on an ancient evil book, which predicts the reader's future.

News of the couple's matrimony was met with a round of congratulatory messages from fans. Commenting on Shalini's post announcing their marriage, one person wrote, "Soooo beautiful you both are!!! Huge congrats!!" another person wrote, "Cutest couple. best wishes."