Lindsay Lohan Seemingly Just Got Married

Fans are wondering if Lindsay Lohan is a married woman after The Parent Trap star's latest Instagram post. Lohan announced her engagement to financier Bader Shammas in Nov. 2021. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this every day," she captioned a post of her cuddled with her love. In the photo, she's sporting a massive diamond on her ring finger. Several celebrities shared their congrats, including RHONJ star Melissa Gorga and RHOBH star Kathy Hilton.

She announced her engagement to Shammas in an Instagram post sharing a gallery of photos of her smiling and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption. In Feb. 2022, Lohan shared an update on her nuptials to Extra host Rachel Lindsay asked her what kind of bride she thought she would be. "Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that," the former Bachelorette asked the actress. She also shared her plans for a non-traditional wedding.

"I'm definitely not like that," Lohan told Lindsay. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that. I'm looking at destinations. I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

This is Lohan's first marriage. She's had previous high-profile relationships with the likes of Aaron Carter, That 70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, and restaurateur Harry Morton. Morton died in Nov. 2019 of cardiac arrest. He owned The Viper Room and Pink Taco in LA. His relationship with Lohan was brief but she paid tribute to him after his death in a touching social media post.